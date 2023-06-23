Home » Orcas attack two boats in Ocean Race
Orcas attacked two yachts in the Ocean Race. The frightening encounter between the killer whales and the VO65 boats, which are only conducting part of the circumnavigation, took place west of Gibraltar in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday.

The teams Jajo from the Netherlands and Mirpuri Trifork Racing from Portugal were affected. Both teams then said there were no casualties or damage, although the killer whales bumped into the boats. In one case, the marine mammals are said to have rammed the yacht and bitten the oars.

“Dangerous moment for us as a team”

Jajo’s skipper Jelmer van Beek reported from See: “20 minutes ago we were attacked by orcas. They came straight at us and banged on the oars. It was impressive to see the orcas. Beautiful animals, but also a dangerous moment for us as a team.”

The sailing crew reacted calmly. “We took the sails down and slowed the boat down as fast as we could. Fortunately, after a few attacks, they withdrew. That was a scary moment,” said Van Beek.

The area around Gibraltar is known for killer whale attacks. A single whale or a group rams the hull or rudder of boats. In some cases, boats were severely damaged. “At least three have already gone under,” said a statement from the ocean race organizers.

