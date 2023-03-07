Home Sports Order of Putin for Russian head coach Viner
Order of Putin for Russian head coach Viner

Order of Putin for Russian head coach Viner

Dhe ethics panel set up by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has imposed a two-year ban on Irina Viner. According to the decision, the President of the All-Russian Federation for Rhythmic Gymnastics and at the same time, as the Russian head coach, the most successful and powerful coach in sports gymnastics in recent decades, may not participate in international competitions as a coach or in any other capacity or be accredited for them.

Should the decision become final, the ban will only come into effect after the ban on Russian athletes and officials because of the war of aggression against Ukraine is lifted – if this happens within the next five years.

The background to the ban is Viner’s behavior after the gymnastics competitions at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games. Viner characterized the victory of the Israeli Linoy Ashram in the individual competition and the Bulgarian squad in the team competition as an expression of the anti-Russian policy of the International Gymnastics Federation. Natalja Kuzmina, as chair of the FIG Technical Committee, had defended the refereeing system in the face of the Russian rage – the spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry in Moscow spoke of “fraud in the eyes of the whole world”.

A protest by the National Olympic Committee (ROC) was dismissed and the Technical Committee confirmed the competition result. Viner then said that Kuzmina was not a “true Russian” because she had not joined the protest. As a result, Viner’s association did not allow Kuzmina, coach of the Soviet gold squad at the 1988 Olympic Games and the victorious athletes from the Commonwealth of Independent States in 1992, to compete for elections to the Technical Commission.

