Ordinary but extraordinary, moved by great love

The 4th Pinghu City Moral Model Award Ceremony, themed “Ordinary but Extraordinary Touched by Great Love,” was held yesterday afternoon, honoring 10 cases and 11 moral models that represent the best of the city. The event was attended by municipal leaders and celebrated ordinary citizens who have shown extraordinary love.

The ceremony, which featured video clips, on-site interviews, and theatrical performances, aimed to bring the audience closer to the moral models, allowing them to experience the spirit and character of these exemplary individuals. The moral models recognized at the event come from various backgrounds, including forest rangers, rural teachers, athletes, firefighters, and philanthropists, all of whom have made significant contributions to their communities and society as a whole.

These moral models were commended as outstanding representatives among many advanced models in the city, reflecting the city’s strong emphasis on spiritual and moral values. In recent years, the Pinghu Municipal Party Committee and Government have conducted various selection, commendation, and learning activities for moral models and good people, resulting in the emergence of 30 moral models and 512 good people at all levels and types in the city. This has created a strong advocacy for morality and goodness throughout the whole society, enhancing the city’s cultural and moral identity.

During the award ceremony, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Zhong Xudong expressed warm congratulations to the moral models and emphasized the importance of morality in the city’s development. He highlighted the role of moral models in promoting truth, goodness, and beauty, and encouraged them to continue playing a leading role in their respective fields.

Zhong Xudong also stressed the need to promote traditional virtues, strengthen family education, and improve the moral standards of the people. He urged the city’s cadres and masses to actively practice core socialist values and make morality and civilization the most moving colors of the bright pearl of Jinping Lake.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment to upholding moral values and honoring those who exemplify the best of humanity. It served as a reminder that ordinary individuals, through their extraordinary acts of love, can make a profound impact on the world around them.

