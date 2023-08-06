Ordos City Triumphs Over Xilin Gol League in Intense Basketball Showdown at the 15th National Games

Ordos City Takes Home the Championship in Mass Group Basketball Game at the 15th Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Games

August 6, 2023 | Inner Mongolia News Network

In a thrilling showdown on the afternoon of August 6, the Ordos City team emerged as the champions in the mass group basketball game at the 15th Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Games. They defeated the Xilin Gol League team with a score of 97 to 84.

From the moment the referee blew the whistle, excitement filled the air as both teams displayed their skills and showcased fantastic teamwork. The Ordos team’s Zhang Zhiqiang, player number 97, began the game with an impressive “two plus one” shot. However, despite one of the key players from the Xilin Gol team getting injured and being unable to continue playing, they struggled to catch up. The first half ended with a score of 55 to 45 in favor of the Ordos team.

The second half saw the Ordos team maintain their dominant performance, with all their players shining on the court. On the other hand, the Xilin Gol team faced challenges due to a lack of depth in their bench. As the main players’ fatigue set in, their hopes of closing the gap in the score dwindled.

The game took place on a weekend, and the atmosphere at the stadium was electric with basketball passion. Fans showed their enthusiasm by applauding, shouting, and cheering for the teams. There was no distinction between professionals or amateurs, only a shared love for sports. The mass group basketball event at the 15th National Games created a platform for grassroots basketball to flourish, bringing together people from all walks of life and celebrating the joy of the sport.

(Liang Liang, Chai Siyuan, Meng He Chaolu – Inner Mongolia Daily Grassland All Media Reporter)

