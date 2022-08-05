The footsteps of the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing are gradually fading away, but the enthusiasm for fitness among the people raised by the Winter Olympics has not diminished at all. People are participating in sports in their own way and experiencing the joy brought by sports.

At present, with the increasing demand of the people for a better life, the demand for fitness is showing an increasingly strong and diverse development trend, and the public service system for national fitness is also improving. The Social Sports Guidance Center of the General Administration of Sports of the People’s Republic of China has planned a series of online and offline events, actively advocated online competitions, and fully released the “national fitness day” as the 14th “National Fitness Day” is approaching. Fitness Day” new vitality.

Not long ago, the “Opinions on Building a Higher-level National Fitness Public Service System” was released, which proposed 29 policy measures from 8 aspects to help advance the health threshold and further improve the national health level. Taking this opportunity, the Social and Sports Center took the lead and organized more than ten online and offline events including pulley, croquet, shuttlecock, etc. during the “National Fitness Day”. Rich events and wider participation of the masses will promote the scientific fitness of the people and create a stronger social atmosphere for national fitness.

With the help of “National Fitness Day”, people’s enthusiasm for sports is high. The social and sports center strives to expand the “happiness radius” of national fitness. The social and sports center has set up fashionable sports events such as the China Frisbee League, the National Frisbee Linkage, and the National Rope Skipping Online Charity Challenge in the theme event of “National Fitness Day” in 2022. The event will fully introduce emerging sports into national fitness activities, expand the boundaries of mass sports, add new impetus to national fitness, and build a platform for participants through live broadcast, video broadcast, interactive experience and other forms to enhance people’s sense of participation .

The newly revised Sports Law will come into force on January 1, 2023, and the week of “National Fitness Day” on August 8 every year is the sports publicity week. The social and sports center is guided by “organizing competitions for the masses”, actively responds to the call, and implements actions. A series of events such as the National Tug-of-War City League and the “National Fitness Day” national softball live interactive teaching activities further consolidated the foundation of national fitness and promoted the concept of national fitness.

Building a higher-level public service system for national fitness is an important cornerstone for accelerating the construction of a sports powerhouse. National fitness is not a one-day effort, and the Social Sports Center continues to help mass events reach the public. In the theme activity of “National Fitness Day” in 2022, the concept of friendship for all ages will be implemented, and activities such as “cloud” games will be held, so that home fitness and online fitness will become an important way for the masses to participate in sports under the normalization of epidemic prevention and control. Among them, the National Fitness and Yoga Online Exhibition Competition, the “Star Paris Dreaming of the Olympic Games” Roller Skating National Fitness Online Games, the China Shuttlecock Open, and the “Lunxing Yun Shang” 2022 National Roller Skating National Fitness Online Competition will continue for one year respectively. From six months to seven months, driven by these long-term events, the “National Fitness Day” will open up a wider space. (Transfer from the 01 edition of “China Sports News” on August 5)