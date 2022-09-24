New Hainan Client, Nanhai Net, and Nanguo Metropolis Daily News on September 24 (Reporter Li Hao) On the evening of September 24, at the Wuyuanhe Stadium in Haikou, the 17th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League will start a match, Shenzhen will face Shandong Taishan. In the first half, Kleisang scored with a low shot, and Shandong Taishan led the Shenzhen team 1-0; in the second half, Moises assisted Kleishan to score twice, and then two consecutive hits made up the goal, Guo Tianyu scored in stoppage time. In the end, Taishan defeated Shenzhen 4-0, 4 points away from the top three-town team in Wuhan.

Original title: Original photo 丨 Chinese Super League Haikou Division: Kleisang Shuangxiang Guo Tianyu scored a goal, Shandong Taishan defeated Shenzhen 4-0





