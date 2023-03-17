The club published a line-up with only eight names after the expulsions of the day against Elche

In an addition of madness, Machís had left injured and Hongla and Roque Mesa saw the second yellow

The arbitration actions during the matches are often not to the taste of the contestants and the complaints and protests are a constant day after day. Although, there are some who prefer to be original rather than get involved in the pitch or the press room.

This is the case of Valladolid, which has resorted to an original message on its social networks in protest of the triple expulsion that he suffered last day in the match he played against Elche.

The 8️⃣ with whom we came out against him @AthleticClub.

Go for the 3 points, Pucela!#RealValladolidAthletic pic.twitter.com/nxa4qnm8x0 — Real Valladolid C.F. (@realvalladolid) March 17, 2023

Before today’s match against Athletic that opens matchday 26 in the First Division, the Pucelano team published an initial lineup with only eight names and the text: These are the 8 with whom we came out against Athletic.

After Tete Morente’s goal that tied the match at 96′ and a celebration that went beyond 100, madness broke out. Díaz de Mera Escuderos admonished Roque Mesa and Hongla who saw the second yellow card and were left out of play, so they miss today’s game. The two expulsions, in an intense added time and with several rows and protests, left Valladolid with only eight men on the green, since Darwin Machis had retired shortly before with leg discomfort, and no changes. A situation that could cost the Valladolid team defeat, who had dominated the match.

To face Athletic, Pacheta lined up Asenjo; Fresneda, El Yamiq, Javi Sánchez, Escudero; Monchu, Kike Perez; Silver, Iván Sánchez, Plano; Larin.