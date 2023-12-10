Orinson Amaya meditates leaving the presidency of Marathón and talks about the future of Salomón Nazar

Club Deportivo Marathón Faces Elimination and President Considers Stepping Down

Club Deportivo Marathón suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Motagua in the semifinals, with a 4-3 aggregate score. The team was on the verge of qualifying for the final but fell short, prompting a wave of emotions within the club.

Post-game statements from Orinson Amaya, the president of Marathón, revealed the deep frustration and sadness within the team. Amaya even went on to express his consideration of stepping aside from the presidency, leaving the future of the team in doubt.

Speaking about the feelings after the elimination, Amaya expressed, “It hurts for all the fans who have given us support, for all the work that is done, we are quite hurt by this situation. But we have a base of players, and we are going to see what happens in the following weeks to continue restructuring the team for the next tournament.”

The future of Salomón Nazar, the team’s strategist, also came into question as his contract had expired. Amaya revealed that they would be meeting with the board of directors to decide on the continuation of Nazar with the team.

Amaya also expressed the economic challenges faced by the club and the toll that the defeat has taken on them, stating, “The team is on up-to-date salaries. This club has never been like this in its history, Marathón is now good news and not bad. All that work and effort, risking my assets and many things, risking my companies by dedicating all these hours to the team and not achieving a goal, the truth is I’m leaving very hurt.”

The emotional turmoil within the club was palpable, and as Amaya considered the possibility of resigning, he emphasized the need to weigh the decision carefully, speaking about the impact on his family and the dedication he has put into the institution.

With the future of Marathón in flux and the aftermath of the defeat still lingering, the team and its leadership face a period of introspection and decision-making as they navigate the challenges ahead.

Share this: Facebook

X

