Oriol Cardona (Ski Club Camprodon) has been, with all capital letters, the proper name of Catalan Mountain Skiing for a few seasons now

Oriol Cardona (Ski Club Camprodon) has been, with all capital letters, the proper name of Catalan Mountain Skiing for a few seasons now. This 28-year-old from Banyól has reached his sporting maturity after burning through the stages of training, always in the elite of Catalan, national and European Mountain Skiing.

The little one from the Cardona lineage made it big in 2018 when, in his first year as an absolute, he managed to close the World Cup with a more than meritorious third position in the combined general classification.

His regular participation in the World Cup has led him to become one of the fixtures in the top ten of the competition and in one of the great dominators of the sprint category. Cardona is in fact currently the European champion in this discipline, a title he achieved at the European championship held in Boí-Taüll last 2022.

This season the clear objective of Oriol Cardona will also pass through Boí. At the World Skiing Championships, which started this Monday in the Catalan resort, the athlete from Girona is one of the big favorites in the sprint mode and one of the names to consider also in the mixed relay race where will partner with Andalusian Ana Alonso.

Beyond Oriol Cardona, Marta Garcia (CE Cerdanya Skimo Team) will be the Catalan representative in the senior category alongside the young Maria Costa (AE Mountain Runners del Berguedà). Garcia, after a year off due to maternity, returns to the competition with the desire to continue fighting for the top spots.

The FEDME list to compete in the World Cup will have up to 19 Catalan athletes. In the senior category, in addition to Oriol Cardona and Marta Garcia, they will also be there; Pere Rullan, Pau Coll, Jordi Alis and Nil Cardona. U23: Ot Ferrer and Maria Costa; Albert Pérez and Marc Ràdua. U20: Ares Torra, Berta Guitart, Enric Baños and Tomeu Comellas; and Biel Pujol