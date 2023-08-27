Orioles Star Closer Felix Bautista Placed on Disabled List with Elbow Injury

Orioles Star Closer Felix Bautista Placed on 15-Day Disabled List

Baltimore – The Baltimore Orioles suffered a major blow as star closer Felix Bautista was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to an injury in the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow. General manager Mike Elias made the announcement on Saturday, revealing that Bautista has “some degree of injury” in his elbow.

Elias noted that the team has not yet determined a specific schedule or plan beyond the initial placement on the disabled list. Manager Brandon Hyde confirmed that Bautista is still undergoing tests and the team remains uncertain about the extent of the injury.

Bautista left Friday’s game against the Rockies after pitching two outs, citing a sore elbow. The 28-year-old right-hander has been the standout performer for the Orioles this season, with an impressive record of 33 saves, a remarkable 1.48 ERA, and 110 strikeouts in 61 innings. The Orioles currently lead the AL East standings.

Losing Bautista, who is widely regarded as the best reliever in baseball at the moment, will undoubtedly pose challenges for the Orioles. However, Elias expressed confidence in the rest of the bullpen, stating that they have a talented and resilient group of pitchers who will now have an opportunity to step up.

Cuban pitcher Yennier Canó, who also attended the All-Star Game with Bautista, has already proven himself with four saves and an ERA of 1.62. Lefty Danny Coulombe, who finished Friday’s game, has also contributed with two saves and an ERA of 2.75.

To bolster the bullpen, Baltimore called up 24-year-old lefty DL Hall from Triple-A Norfolk. Elias confirmed that Hall will join the team’s relief pitchers.

Manager Hyde addressed the team and Bautista personally to inform them of the injury. Hyde expressed his sympathy for Bautista, emphasizing the disappointment and frustration felt by the talented closer.

Despite the setback, Hyde remains positive about the bullpen’s performance and the team’s ability to adapt. He stated that he is confident in the way many of the pitchers are throwing the ball.

The Orioles will now face the challenge of maintaining their lead in the AL East without their star closer. The team will be hoping for a swift recovery for Bautista and the return of his dominant presence on the mound.

