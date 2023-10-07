Orioles to Start Young Right-Handers Kyle Bradish and Greyson Rodríguez in ALDS Games 1 and 2

Orioles’ Young Right-Handers To Start ALDS Games 1 and 2

Baltimore – The Baltimore Orioles have announced that their two young right-handers, Kyle Bradish and Greyson Rodríguez, will take the mound for Games 1 and 2 of the American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers.

Manager Brandon Hyde made the official announcement on Friday, revealing that Bradish will start Game 1 on Saturday at Camden Yards. This will mark the playoff debut for both Bradish and Rodríguez.

Bradish, who emerged as the rotation leader in 2023 during his second year in the Majors, has had an exceptional season, boasting a stellar 2.83 ERA over 30 starts. His performance has been notable enough to make him the first qualified Orioles starter since 1992 to finish a season with an earned run average below 3.00, an achievement previously accomplished by Mike Mussina’s 2.54 ERA.

Expressing his excitement, Bradish stated, “It’s an honor to start the first game of the postseason. I want to thank Hyde and everyone. But this is what I expect from myself, so I can’t wait to do it.”

Meanwhile, Rodríguez, in his rookie year, has shown promise with a 4.35 ERA in 23 starts. Although he had a rough start with a 7.35 ERA in his first ten outings, Rodríguez significantly improved with an impressive 2.58 ERA in his last thirteen starts.

As the young duo takes the mound for the Orioles, fans are eagerly anticipating their performances in this crucial playoff series. With their talents and potential, Bradish and Rodríguez have the opportunity to make a significant impact and contribute to the Orioles’ postseason success.

The Orioles’ matchup against the Rangers in the American League Division Series will be a battle of both teams’ pitching staffs. With Bradish and Rodríguez leading the way, Baltimore aims to secure victories in the opening games and gain a vital advantage in their quest for postseason glory.

