Oristano, 10-year-old girl drowns in the sea, save the older sisters – breaking latest news

Tragedy on the west coast of Sardinia where a 10-year-old girl drowned in the sea of ​​Porto Alabe, in Tresnuraghes. Despite the wind and waves on the Oristano coast, the little girl went into the water with her two sisters but she was unable to get back to shore. There was nothing they could do for the little girl.

On the spot the 118 and the Port Authority.

A foreign tourist was also drowned in Narbolia, also in Oristano

The 10-year-old girl is today’s second victim of the sea off the coast of Oristano. A 41-year-old foreign tourist drowned in Is Arenas, in the Municipality of Narbolia. The tragedy occurred just before 7pm. Despite the strong mistral wind and sea conditions, the woman decided to dive into the water to cool off. She moved away from the shore and due to the current she was never able to return. Some swimmers immediately dived into the sea to rescue her, reached her and carried her to shore. 118 and the Port Authority then arrived on site. The doctors tried to revive the tourist for a long time but there was nothing they could do.

