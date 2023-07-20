Home » Oristano, 10-year-old girl drowns in the sea, save the older sisters – breaking latest news
Sports

Oristano, 10-year-old girl drowns in the sea, save the older sisters – breaking latest news

by admin
Oristano, 10-year-old girl drowns in the sea, save the older sisters – breaking latest news

Tragedy on the west coast of Sardinia where a 10-year-old girl drowned in the sea of ​​Porto Alabe, in Tresnuraghes. Despite the wind and waves on the Oristano coast, the little girl went into the water with her two sisters but she was unable to get back to shore. There was nothing they could do for the little girl.
On the spot the 118 and the Port Authority.

A foreign tourist was also drowned in Narbolia, also in Oristano

The 10-year-old girl is today’s second victim of the sea off the coast of Oristano. A 41-year-old foreign tourist drowned in Is Arenas, in the Municipality of Narbolia. The tragedy occurred just before 7pm. Despite the strong mistral wind and sea conditions, the woman decided to dive into the water to cool off. She moved away from the shore and due to the current she was never able to return. Some swimmers immediately dived into the sea to rescue her, reached her and carried her to shore. 118 and the Port Authority then arrived on site. The doctors tried to revive the tourist for a long time but there was nothing they could do.

See also  "It's over? We won! Oh no?»- TV courier

You may also like

Pregnancy and other surprises. Biathlon sisters are disappearing...

Record High Participation: 30 Teams Compete in 2023...

Agnelli, reasons for the Tfn sentence: ‘An integral...

Lafnitz opens first round with victory in Neusiedl/See

Title: Hannah Wilkinson’s Winning Goal Shocks Norway as...

Salary maneuver: Tfn ‘Agnelli was an integral part...

Manchester City and Leipzig Reach Agreement on Gvardiol...

Polish midfielder Blaszczykowski ended his football career at...

Wimbledon 2023 women’s final: Ons Jabeur calls defeat...

the Dane Kasper Asgreen traps the peloton and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy