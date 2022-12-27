Home Sports Orlando: “I expected more from Rome. Mourinho has to give something more”
Orlando: “I expected more from Rome. Mourinho has to give something more”

Orlando: “I expected more from Rome. Mourinho has to give something more”

Speaking on Tmw Radio, the former footballer Massimo Orlando talked about Rome and the work done so far in the capital by Mourinho

Speaking on Tmw Radio, the former footballer Massimo Orlando spoke of Rome and the work done so far in the capital by Mourinho:

Which coach should do the most?

“Mourinho. I expected more from Roma, he must give something more to this team on the pitch”.

From which players do you expect the ransom now? Dybala too?

“There has been a lot of talk about the injured and we have to wait for them. I expect a lot from Zaniolo. He did badly in the first half. I think he’s a great player, he needs to improve in teamwork with the team. And I hope Chiesa gets back to what he used to be Dybala? Roma did little without him.”

