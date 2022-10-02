When he landed in Genoa, no Juve manager really thought it was him. He was small, thin, wrapped in a much larger coat for his 66 kg. And then, his hair greased with grease and the middle parting. The executives think they are in front of a bellboy or a ship’s waiter. So they ask him for his documents. And he. There is the same photo published in the newspapers when Argentina played the final at the Amsterdam Olympics. They load it into the car (a Fiat 508 Balilla) and head towards Turin. It is cold, there is fog. But, they think, we can’t present it like that. So they stop at a shop and buy him a new coat. Raimundo Orsi said “Mumo, that’s how it arrived in Italy. It is 1928. Juve found him in Argentina where he has a dense network of informants. Not only that, at the headquarters they made a subscription to “El Grafica”, a newspaper in Buenos Aires, which however arrives by ship and takes a few months. And that newspaper judged Orsi the best footballer of the Olympics. For this they expect a heavyweight from the penalty area. Not at all. Paid in gold (100,000 lire for the card and 8,000 a month’s salary, villa and car with driver), he remains stationary for practically a year. The reason? There is a tug-of-war between the government and the Agnelli family because Juve, having very solid ownership, can very well do it alone, without the support of the fascist leaders who help local clubs in exchange for the consent of the fans. Therefore, the Federcalcio does not give the ok to Orsi (who must be registered as a “native”) as “it is absolutely necessary to ascertain his Italian origin”. In addition, Buenos Aires accuses Rome of stealing the best talents, with the excuse of Italian origin. Once he gets the green light, Orsi proves to be a true champion. He has a vice: he slips a playing card, a joker, into his boot before taking the field, but once he gets the ball, he does what he wants. In Juventus he plays 177 games and scores 77 goals, many also from the corner flag. With him, other champions. In the door Combi known as “Fusetta” (“lightning” in Piedmontese), Rosetta and “Farfallino” Borel in the center of the attack. As a “native”, Orsi plays for the national team (where he finds Meazza, Inter center forward) and wins the 1934 World Cup with the Azzurri. brought a violin and occasionally performs in front of teammates.

And here, in 1935, nostalgia took over. “My mom is sick,” she says. And she leaves suddenly. They expect him for the next year, but she won’t be back. He, who comes from Mar del Plata, doesn’t want to be in foggy Turin anymore. He renounces the 8,000 lire salary (a worker takes 300, a suit costs less than 100 lire) and the Fiat 509 (the one with the external spare wheel on the trunk) to return first to Independiente and then to Boca Juniors. The Argentine national team forgave him for his betrayal and called him up again in 1936. He will die in Chile in 1986. –