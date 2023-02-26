Victory with three golden points to save Salernitana against Monza, bad defeat for Inter which sees Napoli and the Scudetto go even further away and second place at risk. So far the football Sunday of the 24th day of Serie A shows this film. Going back to the Arechi challenge, the hosts beat the team of Galliani and Berlusconi with a heavy trio of goals. It hadn’t happened for four months, and the arrival on the bench of Paulo Sosa seems to have positively shaken the bells. All goals from Salernitana in the second half, after a first half played on a par with the Brianzoli. They hit Coulibaly in the 51st minute, Kastanos in the 65th minute, Candreva closes in the best way in the 71st minute.

The joy of Campania after Coulibaly’s goal (Photo Ansa)

Giant Orsolini, Inter as small as this

Under the bad weather of the “Dall’Ara” Thiago Motta’s Bologna beat Inter 1-0, thanks to Riccardo Orsolini’s seventh league goal. Emilian team playing a careful match, pressing well a not very concrete forward Inter. An immediately emotional match, with Bologna finding a lot of space among the Nerazzurri ranks and making themselves dangerous first with the network cancelledfor an offside position, to Musa Barrow, then wt the crossbar hit by Soriano. However, Inzaghi’s men are not there and try to increase the speed of their offensive manoeuvre, with a shot from outside Mkhitaryan – not very dangerous for Skorupski – and the header by Lautaro who, served by Gosens’ cross, goes within inches of Inter’s lead in the first half finale. Match that remains in the balancein the game as well as in the partial, and which in the second forty-five minutes resumes with a rhythm and intensity similar to the first part of the match, with Inter maneuvering their advances well without however being able to unhinge a very orderly and precise Bologna in defensive coverage .

The entrances of Barella, Dzeko and D’Ambrosio are useless

Great maneuvers by Inzaghi who, half an hour from the end, tries to change the face of his eleven, with the entrances of Barella, Dzeko and D’Ambrosio, to try to increase more thrust and offensive concreteness. It will be the Bosnian striker, in the 70th minute, who comes close to scoring thanks to another cross from the left lane that the former Roma receives and directs towards the goal, still finding an attentive Skorupski.

The usual Orsolini was decisive

However, it was Bologna who found the opening goal, with the error in the construction of the Inter defense which favored the perfect launch of Schouten for Orsolini, control and unstoppable right foot for Onana. Final assaults by the Nerazzurri who, however, have to surrender to another misstep away from home after the 0-0 draw against Sampdoria. Three gold points, however, for Bologna, which can concretely dream of Europe.