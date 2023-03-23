Nina Ortlieb and Johannes Strolz secured the downhill titles at the state championships in Hinterstoder on Thursday. Ortlieb prevailed 0.14 seconds ahead of Sabrina Maier and Mirjam Puchner (+0.73) and won her first state championship title. In the men’s category, Strolz beat Stefan Babinsky (+0.19) and Felix Hacker (+0.44).

“It wasn’t an easy race, the poor visibility made the conditions more difficult, especially when you can’t see the choppy spots, it’s challenging,” said Ortlieb. “Austrian championships are also great training and of course a point of honor to be there.”

Strolz was also very satisfied. “After this difficult World Cup season, the championship title in the downhill feels very good,” said the 30-year-old. “I really had fun and it was a cool race. That was also very good training for me and a very good start to these state championships.”