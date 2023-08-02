Orzinuovi, official signing of Clevon Brown

Agribertocchi Orzinuovi is pleased to announce the agreement with Clevon Brown, forward

US strong/center of 203 cm, for the 2023/2024 season.

Born in 1998 and native of San Antonio (Texas), Clevon Brown takes his first steps in the ball

in segments at Churchill High School in San Antonio, viaticum towards the college of

Vanderbilt University (NCAA), where he settled for five years. The figures accrued in Texas

earned him the call, during the summer of 2021, from Florida International University,

averaging 8.3 points per game seasoned with 5.3 rebounds captured and 1.7 blocks.

After the collegiate experience, he began his professional career, last year,

in Kosovo under the colors of KB Trepca Mitrovice (Superliga), signing 5.4 points and 4.5

rebounds captured with each shoe tying and participating in the Eurocup, then moving on to

December in Spain, with the Oviedo tank top (LEB Gold), writing 8.3 points on the scoresheet

average per game glazed with 6.0 rebounds captured.

Andrea Zanchi, Head Coach of Agribertocchi Orzinuovi, comments on the signing

by Clevon Brown: «Clevon Brown is the first player we saw in the role

and what, in the end, we decided to sign. This means that she embodied the

technical and physical characteristics that we were looking for. It’s a long modern, quick ed

athletic, who can hit both near the basket and away. Defensively the

his speed in covering spaces will help us a lot. He is a young boy, but already with

European experiences and, from the conversation we had with him, we understood that he has the right ones

motivations to be part of our project».

These are the words of Clevon Brown on the agreement with Orzinuovi: « I am enthusiastic and grateful

to join Orzinuovi Basketball. I’ve heard great things about the city

and on the organization. I really can’t wait to get to town to meet her

team, the fans and start next season!»