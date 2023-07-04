Home » Osasuna goes to court over ECL ban
Sports

Osasuna goes to court over ECL ban

by admin
Osasuna goes to court over ECL ban

The Spanish first division club Osasuna said it failed to appeal to the European Football Union UEFA against the threat of exclusion from the upcoming Conference League competition. The club from Pamplona also announced on Tuesday that it wanted to take legal action before the Cas International Court of Arbitration for Sport. The background to the dispute is match-fixing in 2014.

Three years ago, a court had therefore sentenced players, officials and entrepreneurs to sometimes long prison terms. It was about the fact that two professionals from Betis Sevilla had been paid money so that the Andalusians made a special effort against Osasuna rivals Real Valladolid on the penultimate day of the 2013/2014 season.

Association as a “victim”

In the coming days, UEFA would like to announce why the objection had also been rejected, according to the club’s statement. Osasuna complained that the arguments presented last Friday were not considered. The club points out that the Spanish judiciary described him as a “victim” of the machinations of some officials in the 2020 criminal trial.

The club had accused the Spanish association of being neutral in the dispute. The association reacted outraged and emphasized that they had supported Osasuna very well. Osasuna qualified for the next edition of Europe’s smallest club competition for the first time last season as they were seventh in the table.

See also  The crazy misadventures of Crouch: 'In his Liverpool days Mickey Rourke was about to kill me!'

You may also like

AC Milan Makes Initial Offer of 19 Million...

Unexpected Stars Shine at the 93rd All-Star Game:...

HOKA Mach X: from training to competition

Jasper Philipsen doubles Nogaro after chaotic sprint

Granada signs Kwan Cheatham – Sportando

Riot Games Rumored to Add Third International Event...

The ice was moving! Boxing is planning blockbusters,...

Serie A 2023 24 calendar on TV and...

Sky acquires the TV rights for the 2024...

The Complications of Iván Morales’ Situation in Cruz...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy