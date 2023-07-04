Osasuna goes to court over ECL ban

The Spanish first division club Osasuna said it failed to appeal to the European Football Union UEFA against the threat of exclusion from the upcoming Conference League competition. The club from Pamplona also announced on Tuesday that it wanted to take legal action before the Cas International Court of Arbitration for Sport. The background to the dispute is match-fixing in 2014.

Three years ago, a court had therefore sentenced players, officials and entrepreneurs to sometimes long prison terms. It was about the fact that two professionals from Betis Sevilla had been paid money so that the Andalusians made a special effort against Osasuna rivals Real Valladolid on the penultimate day of the 2013/2014 season.

Association as a “victim”

In the coming days, UEFA would like to announce why the objection had also been rejected, according to the club’s statement. Osasuna complained that the arguments presented last Friday were not considered. The club points out that the Spanish judiciary described him as a “victim” of the machinations of some officials in the 2020 criminal trial.

The club had accused the Spanish association of being neutral in the dispute. The association reacted outraged and emphasized that they had supported Osasuna very well. Osasuna qualified for the next edition of Europe’s smallest club competition for the first time last season as they were seventh in the table.

