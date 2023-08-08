Oscar Piastri and his mother’s viral tweet: “Get away from the bikes!” – breaking latest news

by Guendalina Galdi

“My heart can barely handle the machines…” Nicole Piastri, mother of the McLaren driver, responded to a photo of her son and went around the web with over 780,000 views

Formula 1 driver, currently eleventh in the standings of this World Championship with his McLaren which can reach over 380 km/h. Oscar Piastri has made speed his job, passionate about four wheels since he was a child: from when his father Chris gave him the first remote-controlled racing car, to 2011 when he began his “career” in karting up to the climb from Formula 4 in Formula 1. At the age of 22, his racing excites the McLaren fans while his mother Nicole continues to worry at every corner, for her speed grows with each straight line like apprehension. “Mother’s heart”. Inevitably. She is the first fan of the young Oscar but also the one who experiences the Grand Prix with greater anxiety.

He does not like to be talked about, just as the young Piastri does not have photos of them together on his Instagram profile. But now Mrs. Nicole has become more popular than she imagined; all thanks to just one tweet in response to a post from her son who documented her day in the Ducati Pramac paddock on the occasion of the Moto GP grand prix at Silverstone. In a word: viral. Oscar published an image while he was aboard Johann Zarco’s Desmosedici GP23: «While taking a break from four wheels, I thought I’d try two wheels». Apparently harmless photos and caption but Piastri’s mother didn’t take it very well: «Oh no you don’t!!! Walk away from the motorcycle Oscar Jack Piastri. My heart can barely handle the machines.”

Called with the full name and admonished without a second thought. That tweet by Nicole Piastri soon made the rounds on the web as evidenced by the over 780,000 views, 560 retweets and almost 15,000 likes two days after its publication. Rapidly growing in terms of volumes of people reached, that post by Nicole Piastri reflects the life of a mother of a Formula 1 driver. Fan, because from the sofa she tries not to miss any Oscar races, apprehensive, because in the cockpit there ‘it’s his son who rides circuits around the world at 200 or 300 an hour. So no motorbikes for the rider born in 2001, the cars are enough and go on. Mamma Piastri has spoken.

