Oscar Pistorius, denied probation: ten years ago the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp

A Oscar Pistorius was denied the probation: the champion’s lawyer made it known paralympic that in the 2017 was sentenced by the Johannesburg Supreme Court of Appeal to thirteen years and six months for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkampwhich took place in 2013.

The hearing took place this morning at the Atteridgeville prison, near the capital Pretoria where the athlete is serving his sentence. In a statement released by the Penitentiary Services we read that a Pistorius another hearing will be granted in August next year. The reason reported is that “the detainee has not completed the minimum period of detention established by the Supreme Court of Appeal”. Steenkamp’s parents had opposed an early release, saying they don’t believe the former athlete has told the truth about what happened and has shown no remorse.

On February 14, 2013, on Valentine’s Day, the former sprinter shot and killed his girlfriend, 29-year-old model Reeva Steenkamp in the house where the two lived together. Pistorius has always maintained that he shot the girl by mistake, mistaking her for a robber.

