Oscar Pistorius gets parole

Oscar Pistorius was granted conditional release e he will be released from prison on January 5, 2024. The former South African Paralympic champion will be released early on parole ten years after killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. The murder had happened on February 14, 2013. “The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) confirms parole for Oscar Leonard Carl Pistorius, effective January 5, 2024,” a DCS spokesperson said.

He will need to undergo anger management therapy

The former South African Paralympic champion, as a condition for granting probation, will have to undergo “a therapy for anger management and one on violence against women and perform community service,” Rob Matthews, spokesperson for the Steenkamp family, told the press.

Reeva’s mother: “He hasn’t rehabilitated himself”

Reeva Steenkam’s mother, who has called for the sentence to be respected for years, criticized the decision. “Rehabilitation requires someone to make an honest, full commitment truth of his crime and its consequences. No one can claim to have remorse if they cannot fully face the truth,” June Steenkamp said.

“I tried to revive Reeva, but she died in my arms”

On 14 February 2013 Pistorius he had been arrested and questioned by Pretoria police on suspicion of murder. He had shot and killed his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp. “I think someone came in through the bathroom window. I’m afraid to turn on the light, so I shoot… I shout at Reeva to call the police. She does not answer… I tried to resuscitate her, but she died in my arms“, the champion defended himself before the judges. On 6 July 2016 he was sentenced to 6 years in prison.

The hero of South Africa

Oscar Pistorius, nicknamed “Blade Runner“, he was the hero of South Africa. Paralympic champion in 2004 in the 200 meter dash and in 2008 in the 100, 200 and 400 metres. But above all first and only amputee athlete capable of winning the silver medal in a competition for able-bodied people at the World Championships in Taegu.

