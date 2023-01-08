Original title: Oscar: There is a high probability of staying in China next season and currently focusing on winning the FA Cup

On January 7, Beijing time, the pre-match press conference for the second round of the 2022 Chinese Football Association Cup quarter-final match between Shanghai Seaport and Chengdu Rongcheng was held at Xiangguli Hotel. Seaport captain Oscar and Shanghai Seaport acting head coach Xi Zhikang attended the event together. Oscar said in an interview that there is a high probability that he will continue to play football in China next season.

Xi Zhikang said: “Tomorrow’s second game against Chengdu Rongcheng, through the first game, the opponent’s overall defense and completely fighting spirit left a deep impression on us. We respect our opponents, but we must also play our own things and oppress them. Opponents, have to play perfect football.”

Oscar said: “Our team has prepared very well and fully. We hope that we can dedicate a wonderful game tomorrow, win the opponent and advance.”

Oscar has not participated in an official game for a long time before. Regarding his personal status, Oscar said: “I have not had an official game for a long time, because I have returned to Brazil to deal with some things, and tomorrow I will try my best to perform on the court. , Help the team win. Go out there and help the team.”

Compared with before Oscar returned to Brazil, the Seaport team has made a lot of adjustments in terms of internal and external aid. In the last game, Oscar also watched the performance of the Seaport team. Regarding the current Seaport team, Oscar said: “Our team has a lot of players. New aid, I often watched our team’s games when I was in Brazil. We may have experienced some difficulties in the league, but I believe we will achieve good results in the FA Cup. My teammates and I understand each other very well. I hope When I come back, I can help the team both on and off the field. The team has prepared very well and hopes to give a good game to get promoted.”

This season is about to come to an end. Regarding future plans, Oscar said: "I am not too good to talk about now. I am still focusing on tomorrow's game. I hope to have a good result and win the FA Cup. As for the future, there should be a high probability Continue to stay in China with my family."

