Óscar Ustari’s Departure from Club Pachuca: What Led to the Rift with Guillermo Almada?

Title: Argentine Goalkeeper Óscar Ustari Departs Club Pachuca Following Disagreements with Coach

Subtitle: Ustari seeks a new opportunity to remain active in the 2023 season

Date: [Current Date]

The Club Pachuca squad is facing further casualties as Argentine goalkeeper Óscar Ustari has decided to part ways with the team. Ustari’s departure came after a series of differences with coach Guillermo Almada, ultimately leading to the goalkeeper’s request to leave the club.

Sources close to the situation revealed that Ustari and Almada had contrasting views on how the squad should be managed. Ustari was in favor of giving more playing time to the second goalkeeper, Carlos Moreno. However, the Uruguayan strategist disagreed with this approach, causing significant tension between the two.

The goalkeeper’s frustration reached a breaking point during a training session, leading Ustari to abruptly leave and lose concentration. Following this incident, Ustari promptly contacted the board of directors at Pachuca to express his desire to depart from the team. The board ultimately accepted his request.

As Ustari sets his sights on continuing his career, the 37-year-old goalkeeper is actively searching for opportunities within clubs in his home country of Argentina. Eager to remain active in the recently commenced 2023 season, Ustari aims to find a suitable environment where he can contribute to a team.

Although Pachuca has not yet participated in the 2023 Leagues Cup, they secured a direct pass to the Round of 16 in the tournament. This was achieved due to their outstanding performance as the MX League champions, earning the most points during the 2022 season.

The departure of Óscar Ustari from Club Pachuca marks a significant change within the squad. Both the team and the goalkeeper will now embark on separate paths, with Pachuca seeking to maintain their success in the upcoming competitions, while Ustari is determined to find a new club to showcase his talents.