They said he never scored in big matches, in games that matter. The answer is visible to all: clear and strong. When the pursuers were hoping, due to the difficult blue calendar, to recover points on the leaders, Victor Osimhen’s goals made the difference. Some thought that his return would create problems for Luciano Spalletti, who laughs: 6 goals in 4 league games of his center-forward since he returned, really devastating. And so he also became top scorer.

Surgical — For two years Naples had dreamed of this Osimhen. A center forward capable of making a difference when playing on the edge of balance. And it happened at the Olimpico against Roma, as well as Saturday in Bergamo against Atalanta, the big matches of the latter period with which Napoli managed to create a deep groove in the standings: 6 points on the second, 8 on the third. Very heavy goals from Victor and also of a certain beauty. Because the diagonal with which he split the Olimpico match is a masterpiece of power and precision. As well as the header of the same on Saturday carried out at an altitude not very accessible to others. Then the furious race to get the ball back and bring it to midfield. Because it’s never enough for Napoli, he always wants to win. So he assisted Elmas to tell about the new Victor.

Lucio’s bet — It is still early to say, because the season is still long and complex, but one of the goals that Luciano Spalletti set himself at the beginning of the season is probably achieved: to make his center forward become a leader, in behavior as well as on the pitch with goals. . For this reason, he was very angry with him after he got the yellow card for taking off his shirt cheering against Ajax on their return. He just said, the technician: “You will see that he will not do it again.” And even from these small details we understand the growth of a player who is beginning to continuously express his enormous potential. See also Naples on Simeone: Spalletti wants him paired with Osimhen

On the European podium — Despite the missed matches and the strong internal competition – Simeone and Raspadori also have important numbers under the goal – in the championship Victor has an excellent average of one goal every 91 ‘, in Europe only Haaland and Lewandowski do better, even Neymar and Mbappé are behind. In short, continuity in front of goal is finally becoming one of Osimhen’s characteristics, despite a muscle injury that kept him off for a month in September. Then, on his return, the Nigerian had the intelligence to wait for his moment, respecting his teammates and the group. And there is an important symbolic gesture: Victor who, after Simeone’s brace in the Champions League against Rangers, “pushes” his team-mate under the curve so that he can get the well-deserved applause. Without any jealousy.

Like Giordano — In the all-time ranking of the Azzurri scorers he joined Bruno Giordano. A sign: on par with the center forward of the first championship.

