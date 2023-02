With the goal scored against Empoli, the Nigerian center forward continues to break records with the Napoli shirt: he is the first to score in 8 consecutive games in Serie A in the era of three points for a win, i.e. since the 1994 season/ 95. His is a record in the blue shirt, but the general one of consecutive goals in Serie A is shared by CR7, Quagliarella and Batistuta and is still far away, even if not unattainable …

EMPOLI-NAPLES 0-2: GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS