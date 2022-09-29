Home Sports Osimhen is ready to return to the field: a social post from the Nigerian confirms it
by admin
The latest on Victor Osimhen’s condition

Victor Osimhen is ready to return to the pitch. The Nigerian was injured in the magical night against the Liverpool and after almost a month he is ready to fight again for the Napoli.

The Nigerian striker remained a during the break Castel Volturno to carry out recovery exercises and partial workouts. Against the Torino the ballot for the starting position continues to be between Simeone e Raspadori but its use is not excluded. On the other hand, prices rise significantly in view of theAjax and of Cremonese.

Here is the post below social:

