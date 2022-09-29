Victor Osimhen is ready to return to the pitch. The Nigerian was injured in the magical night against the Liverpool and after almost a month he is ready to fight again for the Napoli.

The Nigerian striker remained a during the break Castel Volturno to carry out recovery exercises and partial workouts. Against the Torino the ballot for the starting position continues to be between Simeone e Raspadori but its use is not excluded. On the other hand, prices rise significantly in view of theAjax and of Cremonese.