Osimhen is the top scorer in Serie A with 26 goals – Football

(ANSA) – NAPLES, JUNE 04 – With the goal from a penalty for Napoli against Sampdoria, Victor Osimhen ended the season with 26 league goals, becoming top scorer in Serie A, ahead of Inter’s Lautaro Martinez on 21 goals.

The Nigerian striker has scored a total of 31 goals this year, including the Champions League, and is in fifteenth place in Napoli’s all-time scoring charts with 59 goals in three seasons. The last Serie A top scorer with the Napoli shirt was Gonzalo Higuain who scored 36 goals in the 2015/16 season. (HANDLE).

