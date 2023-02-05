news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 05 – “I congratulate all of Napoli, it was an important match and we tackled it in the right way. We won another 3 points, I’m very satisfied with my brace. Now it’s important to prepare for next match, we have to stay focused on the championship, because it’s very difficult to win.” Thus Viktor Osimhen, on Sky Sport, after the victory of Napoli leaders on the Spezia field.



“Before the start of the match I kicked on goal, but I hit a girl who was chatting on her cell phone. I immediately went to see if she was okay, I apologized to her,” added the Nigerian striker. (HANDLE).

