Osimhen, the Napoli striker returns to Nigeria: the welcome in Lagos. Video

After the recent updates of the market values ​​of the Transfermarkt portal, there is a new leader in the history of the Italian championship. Osimhen, with its current 120 million valuation, beat the previous record of the 2018 version of Dybala. And what is the absolute record even outside Serie A? TRANSFER MARKET, NEWS AND LIVE NEGOTIATIONS

9) KHVICHA KVARATSKHELIA (Napoli)

Maximum market value: 85 million When: 2022-23 (current)

9) LAUTARO MARTINEZ (Inter)

Maximum market value: 85 million When: 2022-23 (current)

