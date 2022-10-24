Listen to the audio version of the article

Finally, after so much chaos, the established order is back. An order modeled on the rigorous habits of the past. Where everyone stands in his place and respects tradition. Like for example Napoli who, continuing to win with methodical constancy, also overcomes Roma in the postponement thanks to a feat by Osimhen on a calibrated assist from Politano.

The Neapolitans, alone in command, are no longer even news. They are like a high-speed train traveling on a reserved line while rivals are forced to stop to catch their breath in the intermediate stages

The madness of Inter: sometimes it returns

Among these illustrious pursuers, speaking of an old rediscovered order, we find for example Inter, who won at the last minute 4-3 over Fiorentina with a goal (from the shin) by Mkhitaryan. Here, in this frame, there is a return to the healthy Nerazzurri tradition. Inter, which by its nature was crazy, rightly went back to being crazy. To the delight of the writer, the team of psychologists who follow her and also her fans who love her precisely for these sudden follies that make her even more desirable and elusive.

In Florence, after a quarter of an hour, Inter already had the victory in their pockets thanks to two hits by Barella and Lautaro, true architects of the Nerazzurri’s recovery (4 wins and a draw with Barcelona in the last 5 games). It was going to be a nice, quiet Saturday. And instead, to give the evening a shot of life, Inter reopened the game with a series of naivete (starting with the penalty caused by Dimarco), made on purpose to remind you that you, Inter, cannot be trust. Which will always blow you away at every appointment. But this time with the load of ninety: after favoring Jovic’s 3-3 in the 90th, the unfortunate still manages to bring the match home thanks to a daring deviation by an unwary purple defender

What else can be said? When one wins, he wins you have to agree with him. Like crazy. The luck of Inter, and of Inzaghi, is that now the wheel is turning on his side. Thanks also to the fact that some key players have returned to their usual levels. A final consideration on the non-expulsion of Dimarco which unleashed the out-of-control anger of the Viola fans. In fact, the intervention of the defender is bad and the expulsion was there. Why the referee Valeri did not expel him remains a mystery, naturally not revealed.

Milan without mercy with Monza

Even on the Rossoneri side, order is back. After the not overwhelming victories with Empoli and Verona, Milan returned to its scudetto rhythms by giving a sound scrambled (4-1) to poor Monza, of the young coach Palladino. Being the Monza of Berlusconi and Galliani, that is of the queen couple of the Great Rossoneri past, the good Palladino had hoped for the clemency of the court, in a certain reluctance of Milan to sink the blows because of that romantic link with the past. None of this, on the contrary: those devils from Pioli raged mercilessly on the weaknesses of the Brianza area. The protagonist of the slaughter was the Spaniard Brahim Diaz who, in his new role as an all-round midfielder (which sent the tender De Ketelaere into depression), sank his claws with two author goals. After Diaz, Origi and Leao (who entered only in the second half) finished the job, but by now the most was done thanks also to the continuous tactical inventions of Pioli that overwhelmed the rigid defensive plans of Palladino.