Oskarsson, with a hat-trick in the Champions League eliminates the team coached by his father – breaking latest news

by Guendalina Galdi

Orri Oskarsson scores 3 of Copenhagen’s 6 goals in the second leg of the 2nd qualifying round of the Champions League against Breidablik, a team coached by his father (who made him make his debut in Iceland at the age of 13)

The final image of the evening is that of Orri Oskarsson smiling (but not too much), with the ball in one hand while indicating the number 3 with the other. Hat-trick plus an assist, passage of the Champions League round and preliminary dominated in 180 minutes in which his Copenhagen scored 8 goals in total, two in the first leg and six in the return leg. The opponent was Icelandic first division side Breidablik. The coach? That same Orri Oskarsson’s father, Oskar Hrafn Thorvaldsson.

Father against son and it was the 18-year-old who had the upper hand (who still had a stronger team on his side). Debut as owner in the second leg of the 2nd qualifying round for the next Champions League and a night to remember for both. Another story to tell of the summer cup football that has already put the Faroe Islands team of electricians and fishermen in the spotlight.

Orri had never scored so much, nor experienced a Cup match from inside or outside; father Oskar, on the other hand, has been on the Breidablik bench since 2020 and closed last season by celebrating the title of champion of Iceland (the second in the history of the club 12 years after the first). It was in Iceland six years ago that Oskar made his son Orri make his debut among the «grown-ups»: they were both at Grótta and the then coach gave his son Orri, just 13, the joy of debuting in the first team. Then the two careers followed different paths, the young Icelandic striker moved to Denmark in 2020, to Copenhagen starting, given his age, from the youth teams and then arriving in the local first division. Six-month loan to SönderjyskE between January and June 2023 and now the return “to the base”. Just in time to show off in the Champions League, even if for the moment in a preliminary round. To show his father how much he has grown, give him the displeasure of the elimination and at the same time the satisfaction of showing him that hat-trick live on his magical evening. Finished with the ball (and dad’s team) at home and a photo where he smiles halfway.

