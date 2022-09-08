Home Sports Osmeen: Staying at Napoli was the right decision not to consider his injury serious – yqqlm
Sports

by admin
2022-09-08 18:41
Live it, September 8. Napoli defeated Liverpool 4-1 in the first game of the Champions League in the new season. After the game, the striker Osmeen talked about his injury.

“I’m very happy to stay in Naples, it’s the right decision.” Regarding his injury in the game, Osmeen said: “I feel pretty good now, I’ll go check it out. But I don’t think it’s particularly serious .”

Osmeen was injured in the first half of the game and was replaced by Simeone Jr.

