Ostrava meeting: best world performance for Armand Duplantis, victory for Wilhem Belocian

It is so rare that it is worth noting. This Tuesday evening, in Ostrava (Czech Republic), Armand “Mondo” Duplantis was not leading the meeting when the scoreboard showed 5.90 m. The Olympic and world champion in the discipline was indeed overtaken by the Australian Kurtis Marshall, who had cleared the bar on his first try.

After his second attempt, the world record holder (6.22 m, in February 2023) left his evening opponents there (5.90 m also for Obiena) to resume his habits at his personal heights. Easy at 6.00 m, the Swede continued with a bar at 6.12 m which he crossed, despite a touch on the way up with his legs and another when passing the bar with his body.

Once his best world performance improved (6.11m at Hengelo), Duplantis tried his hand at 6.17m but his aborted jumps left him there for this Tuesday evening, when he will be on track this Sunday at his home in Stockholm. (Sweden).

In the same competition, the Frenchman Thibaut Collet, recently author of 5.81m in Athens, was content with 5.60m and a sixth place, while Margot Chevrier took third place in the women’s category with a jump to 4 .54 m (victory for Tina Sutej with 4.64 m).

Belocian best of the French

Accessits which Wilhem Belocian did not want to hear about. Behind Just Kwaou-Mathey in Paris at the beginning of June (5th in 13”20), Belocian took his revenge on Tuesday evening. The Frenchman, author of a very good start, dominated the 110m hurdles, resisting at the end of the race the return of his compatriot (13”25 against 13”32, +0.5 m/s) to store confidence in a season where he has already run under 13.30 four times.

Perhaps a little blunted by his Parisian prowess (2nd in 13”09, new personal best), Kwaou-Mathey seemed to lack juice. Third Frenchman entered, Pascal Martinot-Lagarde finished his race at a trot, in last place, in 13”91, confirming a very complicated start to the summer.

And while Olympic champion Jasmin Camacho-Quinn won a very dense 100m hurdles in 12”42 (zero wind) ahead of Tia Jones (12”44) and world record holder Tobi Amusan (12”47), note the easy victories of South African Akani Simbine in the 100m in 9”98 (+0.6 m/s), Ryan Crouser in the shot put with 22.63 m and Kristjan Ceh in the discus (68 .55m).

Tual fifth for his recovery

Finally, the middle-distance races concluded the evening. Responding to her compatriots Welteji (3’57”38) – Meshesha (3’57”87) – Girma (3’59”33), authors of a hat-trick in the women’s 1,500m, Lamecha Girma, all world record holder for the 3,000m steeplechase in Paris won the same distance in 3’33”15. At the start of the season where he is discovering the distance, Jimmy Gressier ranked 6th in 3’35”97.

A few minutes earlier, Gabriel Tual had taken fifth place in the 800m in 1’45”78. Back from a broken collarbone, the Talençais had the difficult task for his return to competition with a race with 15 starters. Long tossed about in the peloton, the world finalist managed to extricate himself in the last 200m to finish not so far from winning (Saul Ordonez in 1’44”85).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

