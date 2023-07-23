Home » Ostrava started poorly again. I am very angry, Hapal was angry
Ostrava started poorly again. I am very angry, Hapal was angry

Ostrava started poorly again. I am very angry, Hapal was angry

Since 2019, he has scored one single point in the first round with a total score of 2:9. “Perhaps it stems from some nervousness, some players perhaps feel more pressure, because after all, Baník has a lot of fans, and they feel that they want to succeed at all costs, which they are not succeeding in,” stated experienced midfielder Daniel Tetour.

Baník underlined the misery of the first rounds at Nisa with a miserable first half. “I don’t want to offend the other players, but maybe we were a bit scared. We missed the offer, movement and more peace. We lost the ball terribly stupidly, which when Liberec managed to win it, they had the psychological advantage and went into counterattacks,” explained Tetour, the author of the guests’ only goal from a penalty kick, about the lukewarm first half.

“I am very angry and I will be a bit critical of my own ranks because the first half was disastrous from our side and it didn’t have to be. We didn’t have movement, we lost personal battles and we defended very naively,” Baník coach Pavel Hapal was angry.

Photo: Radek Petrášek, CTK

Shooter Daniel Tetour from Baník Ostrava.

In the 19th minute, the visitors added to the poor half-time with an own goal by Patrick Kpoz, who headed home Ghali’s cross into the net. “And then we went down after a simple center and got a goal to make it 0-2 and that set the tone for the first half. We played very long, forward slowly, we lost fights. You can’t play the league like this, even fifteen new players won’t help. There has to be more courage, more combativeness on the field for every ball. And that in all ranks,” criticized Hapal’s performance.

His team only rose with the transition from a three-back system to four. “After that, we didn’t make so many mistakes. On the contrary, we scored a contact goal when Tanko was fouled. We took a breather there and the second half already met some criteria,” Hapala was pleased with the improved passage of the match. Doumbia’s goal then took the hope of a point gain to 3:1.

“I will praise only one player, and that is Kubala, who played an excellent match, and then some substitute players like Šín. The rest was a disaster,” Hapal did not spare his charges. They have a chance to make amends in a week when they host Slovácko.

