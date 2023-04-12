Ostrava lost most of the key duel in Kolín. She was still trailing by 14 points (47:61) in the middle of the third quarter, but closed the gap to five points by the break and turned the score around with a quick start to the last part. Malik Morgan led NH’s victory with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists.

Ostrava’s opponent in the quarter-finals will be Děčín, whose third place could not be changed even by today’s defeat in Opava. Likewise, before the last round, it was clear that champion Nymburk would go to the playoffs from first place and Brno from second place.

Nymburk ended the extension with the second defeat against Pardubice in the season, losing 91:105 in East Bohemia. In the jersey of the winners, Demarco Dickerson took care of the shooting performance of the round with 28 points. With the win, Pardubice secured the fourth place and in the quarter-finals they will face Ústí nad Labem, which lost 79:81 on the field of second Brno.

Opava did not have progress to the quarterfinals in their hands. Radovan Kouřil’s 23 points and Jakub Mokráň’s 11 points and 10 rebounds took care of their victory over Děčín, however, due to the worse balance with regional rival Ostrava, coach Petr Czudek’s men finished seventh.

Opava will face Slavia Prague in the preliminary round. Osmý Kolín will face the best team of group A2 USK Praha, who ended the long-term part with a fifteenth victory in a row, 104:91 over Olomouc.

Men's Basketball Cooperative League – Superstructure: Group A1 – 14th round: Brno – Ústí nad Labem 81:79 (25:17, 44:35, 64:53) Most points: Chatman 22, Bálint and Puršl each 16 – Hicks 23, Martin and Svejcar each 17. Cologne – Ostrava 83:87 (26:23, 48:37, 66:61) Most points: Číž 16, Petráš 15, Slavinskas 15 – Morgan 23, Mathon 16, Michal Svoboda 15. Opava – Děčín 93:76 (27:23, 46:46, 67:58) Most points: Kouřil 23, Švandrlík 14, Mokráň and Šiřina each 11 – Matěj Svoboda 22, Nichols and Pomikálek each 16. Pardubice – Nymburk 105:91 (27:22, 60:47, 87:71) Most points: Dickerson 28, Pekárek and Vyoral 12 each – Boeheim 17, Gilyard and Lockett 13 each.

Final table: 1. Nymburk 36 25 11 3173:2858 69,4 2. Brno 36 25 11 3128:2918 69,4 3. Děčín 36 23 13 2964:2912 63,9 4. Pardubice 36 21 15 2939:2744 58,3 5. Usti nad Labem 36 20 16 3132:3074 55,6 6. Ostrava 36 17 19 2973:3091 47,2 7. Opava 36 17 19 3028:2986 47,2 8. Cologne 36 16 20 2985:3031 44,4

Group A2 – 12th round: USK Prague – Olomouc 104:91 (17:24, 46:49, 77:65) Most points: Böhm 24, Okauru 17, Švec 14 – Pipkins 33, Feštr 20, Friday 14. Hradec Králové – Slavia Prague 85:96 (19:23, 33:46, 63:72) Most points: Cavallero 22, Škranc 14, Solevič and Šturanović 12 each – Rožánek 19, Kheil 15, Páleník 14.