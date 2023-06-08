ÖSV ace Schwarz already has the Streif in mind

Austria’s slalom specialists are holding the first joint preparatory course for the Ski World Cup this week in Oberndorf. “We’re always there at the Kitzbühel races in winter, so it feels very much at home,” said Adrian Pertl. Marco Schwarz made intensive use of a hike on the Streif to study the terrain: “It’s the goal that I’m also at the start in the downhills during the season. You take a close look at Kitzbühel.”

