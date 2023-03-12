Home Sports ÖSV podium series broken in Oslo – sport.ORF.at
ÖSV podium series broken in Oslo

ÖSV podium series broken in Oslo

For Austria’s combined athletes, the series of podium finishes in the World Cup came to an end on Sunday after 13 competitions. The four-time world champion from Planica, Jarl Magnus Riiber, again won the second competition in Oslo. The Norwegian won his 55th success in the World Cup ahead of the Germans Vinzenz Geiger and Julian Schmid. The best Austrian was World Cup leader Johannes Lamparter, who finished sixth directly ahead of Franz-Josef Rehrl. Martin Fritz provided another ÖSV top ten place with ninth place.

Lamparter is 146 points ahead of the new second Schmid in the overall World Cup standings ahead of the two final competitions in Lahti in two weeks time. He could become the first Austrian since Felix Gottwald to be the overall World Cup winner. “I’m looking forward to last weekend in Lahti and of course I want to finish it there,” said Lamparter.

Sunday competition men (one jump and 10 km cross-country skiing):
1. Earl Magnus Riiber NOR 22:45,7 1/12
2. Vincent Geiger GER + 1:32,7 8/3
3. Julian Schmid GER 1:37,5 4/11
4. Laurent Muhlethaler FROM 1:47,6 5/16
5. Jörgen Graabak NOR 1:47,7 12/4
6. Johannes Lamparter AUT 1:48,0 10/6
7. Franz Josef Rehrl AUT 1:51,5 2/42
8. Jakob Long GER 1:53,3 14/2
9. Martin Fritz AUT 2:01,3 3/26
10. Espen Björnstad NOR 2:09,0 7/20
11. Jens Lura’s Oftebro NOR 2:13,5 21/1
18. Stefan Rettenegger AUT 2:49,0 17/19
20. Thomas Rettenegger AUT 2:50,1 6/37
26. Manuel Einkemer AUT 3:38,2 19/34
34. Lukas Greiderer AUT 4:19,3 36/25
45. Paul Walcher AUT 6:21,7 44/45

* Placement in ski jumping/cross-country skiing

