While the speed specialists are already back in Austria, a technical department from the Austrian Ski Association (ÖSV) is still in South America – in Ushuaia, the southernmost city in Argentina, the Austrians were unexpectedly able to compete with Marco Odermatt in giant slalom training. Despite the capricious weather, the training camp is indispensable in preparation for the season, emphasized Alpine boss Herbert Mandl.

