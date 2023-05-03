Home » ÖSV trainer duo switches to US association – sport.ORF.at
Sports

ÖSV trainer duo switches to US association – sport.ORF.at

by admin
ÖSV trainer duo switches to US association – sport.ORF.at

The US Ski Association is relying on a lot of Austrian coaching know-how next season. Alexander Hödlmoser, most recently the ÖSV women’s speed head coach for a season, is returning to the US association as the women’s speed head coach. The man from Salzburg was a long-time coach of the American women around superstar Lindsey Vonn.

APA/Barbara Gindl

His co-trainer Florian Scheiber will coach the US men in the fast disciplines. 35-year-old Tyrolean Scheiber will work under Styrian Burkhard Schaffer, who will now head the US men’s speed team after the Austrian, Slovenian and Canadian downhill teams.

Coach Florian Scheiber

APA/EXPA/Johann Groder

See also  Women's epee individual first Olympic gold medal is decisive in the final fight|Olympic gold medal|Sun Yiwen_Sina News

You may also like

Emma Raducanu out of French Open and Wimbledon...

Memphis Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks was asking for $25...

Tori Bowie, Olympic silver medalist in the 100...

Milan, axis with Toulouse for the attack?

Wick takes a year on a farm in...

In Naples the party begins, in Piazza Dante...

Ronaldo is tired of Arabia: sensational return to...

MotoGp, Pol Espargaró was unable to speak or...

Grosso again! He decided the World Cup final,...

Joel Embiid beats Nikola Jokić for 2022-23 NBA...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy