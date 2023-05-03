ÖSV trainer duo switches to US association – sport.ORF.at

10
The US Ski Association is relying on a lot of Austrian coaching know-how next season. Alexander Hödlmoser, most recently the ÖSV women’s speed head coach for a season, is returning to the US association as the women’s speed head coach. The man from Salzburg was a long-time coach of the American women around superstar Lindsey Vonn.
His co-trainer Florian Scheiber will coach the US men in the fast disciplines. 35-year-old Tyrolean Scheiber will work under Styrian Burkhard Schaffer, who will now head the US men’s speed team after the Austrian, Slovenian and Canadian downhill teams.
