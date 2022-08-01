PORDENONE. More lights than shadows, even with the awareness that we need to improve. The Pordenone has drawn its conclusions after the two weeks of retirement spent in Tarvisio. The team is there, it is growing, but it must take steps forward, in particular in finalizing the offensive maneuver.

A signal launched from the field and that the club has grasped, so much so as to come to the rescue of Mr. Domenico Di Carlo. In fact, between today and tomorrow, Simone Palombi, center forward of Alessandria, will sign for the neroverdi, for six seasons in Serie B. The 26-year-old from Tivoli will give one more solution to the technical staff and will represent an important player for the team, which wants to aim for at the top in group A of Lega Pro.

COLD

The group, returned to the city on Saturday evening, is resting after the fifteen days spent in Val Canale. Training is scheduled to resume tomorrow at 6pm at De Marchi.

In the meantime, Di Carlo and his collaborators are analyzing the work done in the retreat, where the training has trained at the rate of two sessions a day.

The Lazio technician liked the application of his team, the desire to work hard to reach the goal. We can see that winning mentality that President Lovisa likes so much. He convinced the defensive organization, so much so that only one goal was conceded, the one signed by Ogunseye in the final match against Foggia.

It is true that, in the three previous matches played, the rival was a sparring partner, but keeping a clean sheet as well as giving morale showed promising mechanisms. Ajeti stood out above all, taken from Padua. The Albanian international has shown that he is a top player in the category. In the middle of the field in some situations Burrai, a director who returned to Pordenone after two years spent in Perugia, was missing. However the team created, sinning in some circumstances only in the last 16 meters.

We already knew that there was a need for another striker to support Magnaghi and Candellone, the friendlies have only further underlined the need.

ARRIVING

The club, which has always dealt with the coach, has worked behind the scenes and has come one step closer to an agreement with Palombi, a luxury striker for the category. From 2016 onwards he played in Serie B, wearing the shirts of Ternana, Salernitana, Lecce, Cremonese, Pisa and Alessandria. With the Salento, in 2019-20, he was able to score 8 goals and win promotion to the top flight with the team. The value of him in Lega Pro is unquestionable.

He can guarantee Di Carlo goals and offer the department a physical presence in the area and attack at depth, the latter characteristic that has always been a constant in the strikers seen in the green and black jersey. The deal is missing some details, then the player will sign a biennial. He can be used in tandem with Magnaghi or with Candellone in the 4-3-1-2 foreseen by the coach. In some respects Palombi will represent the icing on the cake of a market that, so far, has brought players of the highest profile to Pordenone for the category.

In addition to Ajeti in retirement, they convinced other new players such as Pirrello (defender), Benedetti (left back) and Festa (goalkeeper). The basis, therefore, is there. Now only a few details are missing.