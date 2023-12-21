Othoniel Arce will play again in Guatemala

Mexican Forward Othoniel Arce to Join Deportivo San Pedro

SAN MARCOS – Othoniel Arce, the Mexican forward, is on the verge of joining Deportivo San Pedro of the First Division. Arce, who previously played for CV Fuego in the United States, is now set to embark on a new stage in Guatemalan soccer as he seeks to help Deportivo San Pedro in their quest for promotion.

Arce has an extensive resume, having played for several teams in both Mexico and Guatemala. In Mexico, he has played for Raya2, Cimarrones, Monterrey, San Luis, Lobos BUAP, Querétaro, Pachuca, León, Salamanca, and Guamúchil. In Guatemala, he has served in Malacateco, Ayacucho, Melgar (Peru), Municipal, Siquinalá, and Suchitepéquez.

Deportivo San Pedro, now under the leadership of coach Julio Aris Leiva, is assembling a formidable team in hopes of making an impact in the 2024 Clausura Tournament and securing their spot in the higher category. With Arce on board, the future looks promising for the Shecanos.

