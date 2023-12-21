Home » Othoniel Arce will play again in Guatemala
Sports

Othoniel Arce will play again in Guatemala

by admin
Othoniel Arce will play again in Guatemala

Mexican Forward Othoniel Arce to Join Deportivo San Pedro

SAN MARCOS – Othoniel Arce, the Mexican forward, is on the verge of joining Deportivo San Pedro of the First Division. Arce, who previously played for CV Fuego in the United States, is now set to embark on a new stage in Guatemalan soccer as he seeks to help Deportivo San Pedro in their quest for promotion.

Arce has an extensive resume, having played for several teams in both Mexico and Guatemala. In Mexico, he has played for Raya2, Cimarrones, Monterrey, San Luis, Lobos BUAP, Querétaro, Pachuca, León, Salamanca, and Guamúchil. In Guatemala, he has served in Malacateco, Ayacucho, Melgar (Peru), Municipal, Siquinalá, and Suchitepéquez.

Deportivo San Pedro, now under the leadership of coach Julio Aris Leiva, is assembling a formidable team in hopes of making an impact in the 2024 Clausura Tournament and securing their spot in the higher category. With Arce on board, the future looks promising for the Shecanos.

See also  Welcome to the Asian Games, The Road of Tang Poetry·2023 Xinchang Marathon Challenge Concluded Successfully_Zhejiang Online

You may also like

a new European tournament project “with 64 clubs”...

16 – #sedicidonna you say saffron

Catalog of national ice and snow events released,...

EURO | Turks are moody and unpredictable. It...

Jonathan Bauman and Cristhian Ortiz would stay in...

Japanese Daiki Hashioka (STVV) in the picture at...

Go skiing in Carinthia: all the reasons to...

The 2023 Badminton World Tour Finals concluded and...

Pöltl and Toronto are defeated by defending champions

Vladimir Gutiérrez focused on MLB

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy