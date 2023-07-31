ÖTV top duo slips a bit in the world rankings

Austria’s current number one has lost some ground in the world rankings for both men and women. Sebastian Ofner slipped back from 52nd to 61st place, but Jurij Rodionov came a little closer to the top 100 with an improvement from 107 to 117. Number one is still the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

In the women’s category, Julia Grabher lost two places as the best Austrian and is now in 63rd position. The Pole Iga Swiatek is still at the top. New in the top five is Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, who moved past France’s Caroline Garcia into fifth place.

