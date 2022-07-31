For the first time participating in the National U series weightlifting championship, Kuang Chengmin won three gold medals in one fell swoop.

Xi’an News Network News held his breath, lifted weights lightly, participated in consecutive competitions, and reported good results frequently. The midsummer of 2022 will be a busy and fruitful season for several young weightlifters trained by the weightlifting reserve talent base of Xi’an No. 26 Middle School. In the weightlifting competition of the 17th National Games of the province that ended on July 22, 16 athletes, led by two coaches Jiang Yongzhong and Wang Huanhuan, won a total of 5 golds, 2 silvers and 1 bronze. Immediately afterwards, Kuang Chengmin, Xiao Anqi, Li Zhiqiang and Liu Ting represented Shaanxi and won honors and medals again in the National U Series Weightlifting Championship held in Banan, Chongqing.

Burn it, the blood of youth!

In the recent Provincial Games, Kuang Chengmin and his teammates, who played on behalf of Xi’an, also achieved good results.



Kuang Chengmin, born on December 1, 2008, is the proud student of Jiang Yongzhong, the director and coach of the weightlifting training base of Xi’an No. 26 Middle School Taiyi Branch. This time he represented Xi’an in the Provincial Games. This passionate youth under the age of 14, In one fell swoop, he won the 55kg gold medal in the men’s third group, which made his teacher happy.

In the men’s U14 age group final of the National U-Series Weightlifting Championship held on July 27, Kuang Chengmin, who was expedition to Shancheng, won the snatch, clean and jerk and total score with 90 kg in snatch, 115 kg in clean and jerk, and a total score of 205 kg in one fell swoop. With three gold medals, he became the absolute king among his peers in the 55kg class.

“I still clearly remember the day when Xiao Kuang was selected into the weightlifting team in 2018. The child was only 10 years old at the time and only in the fourth grade of elementary school. From the perspective of talent selection, not only his physical condition and absolute strength are at the same age. He is outstanding among people, and has a stubborn head that will not admit defeat. It is very suitable for weightlifting. However, this child’s academic performance was very average at that time, and he was not even familiar with the multiplication formulas that other children had already memorized.” Recalling the past, Jiang Yongzhong opened the chat box with a smile. In the opinion of this grass-roots weightlifting coach with many years of “practical experience”, competitive sports is different from learning in cultural classes. As long as the latter is willing to study and work hard, even if the qualifications are mediocre, they can often be achieved through hard work. Good results, and competitive sports have very high requirements on the physical fitness and talent of the players. The rare good seedlings in weightlifting are one in a thousand, one in a thousand, and they are not to be easily missed. So, after Coach Jiang’s understanding and emotion, Xiao Kuang entered the weight-lifting training room with 8 other equally talented children.

Four years of cold and heat, accompanied by sweat; four years of hard training, a blockbuster. With the continuous improvement of sports-specific skills and academic performance, Kuang Chengmin will not only be selected for the training team of the provincial sports school in 2022, but also won honors for Xi’an weightlifting at the Provincial Games and the National U-Series Weightlifting Championships this summer. “I usually like to listen to Hu Xia’s “Flying! Boys”, especially the phrase ‘burn, burn, the blood of youth’ in the lyrics. For me, I am grateful for the care of the coach and the encouragement of my teammates along the way. , and then burn the blood of youth in the arena, this is the best experience!” The young man stroked the gold medal on his chest, expressing his wish to have a dream and fly high.

Let youth continue to bloom wildly!

In fact, in this summer that is still the past, Kuang Chengmin is not the only one who has gained honor and growth. In this national U series weightlifting championship, Xiao Anqi, who went out with him, also won the bronze medal in the snatch, silver medal in clean and jerk and overall bronze in the women’s U14 age group in the 49kg category. Liu Ting won the national first place in the women’s U14 age group in the 45kg category. Five, Li Zhiqiang won the seventh national men’s U16 age group 61 kg category.

“These children are all the ‘potential stocks’ that I carefully selected to join the team four years ago with the strong support of the Xi’an Municipal Sports Bureau, the Shiju Wrestling Sports Management Center and the relevant leaders of our 26 middle schools. Over the past few years, we have experienced together. It is no accident that he has gone through a lot of difficulties and hardships to achieve what he is today.” Coach Jiang Yongzhong, affectionately called “Dad” by the team members, has always adhered to the original intention of “helping children with dreams to build their dreams”. Every step of the children’s growth is planned and paid. “The most unforgettable experience in the past few years is definitely the experience of fighting against the epidemic. At the most difficult time, let alone going out to participate in competitions, it is difficult to guarantee the quality of daily training.” In the days of suspension of school and non-stop training”, the young weightlifters still felt the care from school teachers and base coaches while insisting on taking online classes and lifting barbells wearing masks every day. “I remember that on the evening of New Year’s Eve on December 31, 2021, Coach Jiang and Teacher Wu held a ‘New Year’s Day party’ for us. Although everyone could not have a dinner to celebrate, everyone received gifts and teachers’ encouragement and messages. Let’s cheer together with Xi’an, that New Year’s Eve party is still fresh in my memory!”

With warm memories, Kuang Chengmin and his teammates who are full of motivation have won achievements and medals this summer. In the near future, their youth will continue to bloom on a broader stage.

Text / Jin Pengtu, All Media Reporter of Xi’an Press / Provided by the interviewee