«Our Olympics begins now»- breaking latest news

by Marco Bonarrigo

The president of CONI lands in Poland with the Azzurri expedition: «We are here with 331 Azzurri: our run-up to the 2024 Olympics, 400 days from now, starts from these European Games where we will compete in 26 out of 29 disciplines, playing the direct qualification for Paris in 11»

“We are here with 331 Azzurri: our run-up to the 2024 Olympics, 400 days from the start, starts from these European Games where we will compete in 26 out of 29 disciplines, playing the direct qualification for Paris in eleven”. Giovanni Malagò has landed in Krakow with the Azzurri of athletics, shooting and climbing. The CONI president will meet Gimbo Tamberi on Thursday, the newfound captain of a compact athletics team who (without Jacobs, crossed by his teammates at Fiumicino leaving for a cycle of muscle therapies in Germany) is aiming for the first victory in the 60-year history of the event.

«Marcell – said Malagò – experiences problems that any athlete could experience, but he is more exposed due to his popularity. However, his teammates are very close to him ». Around twenty federal presidents will rotate around our standard-bearers (in competition until 2 July) to support them but also to refine their strategies in view of the imminent summit desired by Minister Abodi who summoned them en masse. «On the limit of three mandates, consecutive or not – explained Malagò – I believe that the government will wait for the decision of the Consulta on 5 July. Now we have to go further: the federations must get out of the logic of tearing members away from each other and convincing more people to practice sport ».

Malagò says of a European Championship that presents many disciplines that the IOC is launching to captivate the very young (padel, muay thai, breakdance). TV rights that often come from new disciplines». An IOC executive committee is scheduled for today in Krakow in which very hot topics will be discussed, from the troubles of boxing to those of fencing whose championships are split because Poland has not admitted the Russians and Belarusians, although authorized by the federation, to the searches of Paris 2024 for alleged irregularities in the contracts.

