Our solid defense was the deciding factor, says Cedidla after the successful barrage. He has no idea yet whether he will stay in Zlín

They accomplished the task. The defender of Zlín football players Martin Cedidla is happy that Ševci managed to save their membership in the first league in the playoff double match with Vyškov, which many of their fans did not even hope for during the season. At the same time, he believes that his name will appear on Monday in the nomination of the Czech national team for the upcoming European under-21 championship in Georgia.

