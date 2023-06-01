Ousmane Dembélé and Christopher Nkunku back with the French football team

Who will be in the next Les Bleus campaign? Didier Deschamps unveiled, on Wednesday May 31, the names of the twenty-three players called up for the qualifying matches for Euro 2024 football against Gibraltar and Greece, respectively on June 16, in Faro in Portugal, and June 19, in Portugal. Stade de France.

As expected Christopher Nkunku, co-top scorer in the German championship, and who had to withdraw just before the 2022 World Cup due to a knee injury, is back in the group.

Present in Qatar, but absent from the workforce three months ago when the France team began its qualifying journey for the Euro – again due to an injury –, Ousmane Dembélé will also be part of the adventure.

The side Ferland Mendy who had not been called since September 25, 2022 and a last match lost in Denmark (2-0) is also on the coach’s list. As was already the case in March, Axel Disasi makes up for William Saliba’s package in defense.

For the rest, Didier Deschamps has chosen to bet on continuity, while the Blues remain on two victories against the Netherlands (4-0), then against Ireland (0-1), and occupy the lead alone. from group B.

In attack, Marcus Thuram is on the list, as is Olivier Giroud, top scorer in the history of the Blues (53 goals). Lyonnais Alexandre Lacazette, whose last of 16 selections dates back to November 14, 2017, was not recalled despite his good end to the season. “He is one of the selectable, but there is competition for this position”argued the coach at a press conference.

On paper, the mid-June meetings seem within reach of the reigning vice-world champions.

The full list of twenty-three:

Guardians: Mike Maignan, Alphonse Areola, Brice Samba.

Defenders: Axel Disasi, Wesley Fofana, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahimovic, Jules Kound, Ferland Mendy, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano

Environments : Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Antoine Griezmann, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni

Forwards: Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Randal Kolomuani, Kylian Mbappe, Christopher Nkunku and Marcus Thuram are all in the squad