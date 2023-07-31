Home » Ousmane Dembélé asked Barça to be able to negotiate with PSG
Time is running out for Paris-Saint-Germain to activate the €50 million clause present in Ousmane Dembélé’s contract and valid until Monday evening 11:59 p.m. While his entourage and PSG have already drawn the outlines of a 4 or 5 year contract, the striker has asked Barça for official authorization to discuss directly with Paris himself.

In recent days, lifting the release clause was the option considered. It first goes through the sending of a letter by the player announcing his intention to activate the mechanism before an additional period of a few days to finalize.

But several sources close to the player now indicate that Dembélé would like the clubs to find a more classic agreement, over the counter. The 2018 world champion is currently on tour with Barcelona in the United States and the strong trend is always for him to arrive in Paris quickly, whatever formula is used.

