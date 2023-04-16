Home » Ousou scored an own goal, the third time he was the underdog of the derby. His teammates stood up for him
Sports

Ousou scored an own goal, the third time he was the underdog of the derby. His teammates stood up for him

by admin

It seems that the heated football derby against Sparta does not suit him at all. Slavia’s Swedish stopper Aiham Ousou was once again the underdog in the explosive clash between the old rivals. For the third time. In the race for first place at Letná, he failed to set up in the fourth minute, when the seamers held a 3:2 lead. Casper Höjer sent the ball in front of the goal and Ousou knocked the ball into his own net. 3:3, over. Sparta remained in first place in the football league table ahead of Slavia by two points.

See also  Benetton Rugby stands up to the Sale Sharks: the friendly ends 19-28

You may also like

the continental future of French football suspended on...

It was revealed that DeRozan’s daughter was threatened...

Jalonen excluded six players from training, including the...

7 reasons to eat pineapple more often

BJK Cup: Austria has to bow to US...

Reggio Emilia never stops. Treviso knocked down 88-77

Newcomer zero-growth Frisbee movement “cooling down”? – Jingchu...

Inter-Monza, Inzaghi-managers meeting after the defeat

French women’s football finally on track for professionalization

Arturo Covid variant, new symptoms of the virus:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy