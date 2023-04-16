Ousou scored an own goal, the third time he was the underdog of the derby. His teammates stood up for him

It seems that the heated football derby against Sparta does not suit him at all. Slavia’s Swedish stopper Aiham Ousou was once again the underdog in the explosive clash between the old rivals. For the third time. In the race for first place at Letná, he failed to set up in the fourth minute, when the seamers held a 3:2 lead. Casper Höjer sent the ball in front of the goal and Ousou knocked the ball into his own net. 3:3, over. Sparta remained in first place in the football league table ahead of Slavia by two points.

