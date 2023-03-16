Home Sports Out in the round of 16: Juventus Turin is a size too big for Freiburg
Sports

Out in the round of 16: Juventus Turin is a size too big for Freiburg

by admin
Out in the round of 16: Juventus Turin is a size too big for Freiburg
Europa League Out in the round of 16

Juventus Turin is a number too big for Freiburg

| Reading time: 3 minutes

SC Freiburg put up a big fight for Juventus, but it's not enough to get through

SC Freiburg put up a big fight for Juventus, but it’s not enough to get through

Quelle: Getty Images/Christian Kaspar-Bartke

SC Freiburg is eliminated in the round of 16 of the Europa League. Christian Streich’s team also lost the second leg against the Italians. The defeat is sealed after a decision by the video referee.

Ein a controversial hand game SC Freiburg lost the chance of progressing in the Europa League. In the emotionally charged round of 16, the people of Breisgau were eliminated after a courageous performance after a 0:2 (0:1) against Juventus Turin. The Italian record champions benefited from a much-discussed penalty just before half-time. This was converted by Dusan Vlahovic (45th minute) after Freiburg’s Manuel Gulde unluckily got the ball on his forearm. To make matters worse, Gulde saw the yellow-red card and had to leave the field. Turin’s Federico Chiesa (90+5) scored late to make it 2-0.

Freiburg, who were outnumbered for a long time and still tried everything, had big plans for the most important game in their club’s history after the 1-0 loss in the first leg. Freiburg could have sold more than double the number of tickets, but even so, the majority of the 33,420 spectators in the Europa-Park stadium ensured an atmospheric football festival.

The decisive scene of the game - Penalty for Juventus and sending off for Manuel Gulde

The decisive scene of the game – Penalty for Juventus and sending off for Manuel Gulde

Source: dpa/Tom Weller

And the Freiburg players played their part in making the arena even louder after kick-off. They were aggressive from the first minute and, unlike in the first leg, presented themselves much more courageously. The first degree also belonged to the home side. Ritsu Doan didn’t put any pressure behind the ball from a distance (5′).

Grifo just sits on the bench

SC coach Christian Streich surprised with his starting XI because he put the Italian national player Vincenzo Grifo on the bench. “There’s nothing behind it. I decided to do this with a very, very heavy heart. I’m so sorry for Vincenzo, but I had to make that decision,” said the coach on RTL+. In the first few minutes he could feel confirmed. Only thanks to Wojciech Szczesny, who brilliantly parried a header from Matthias Ginter, did Turin keep their lead (21st).

also read

Guest trainer Massimiliano Allegri announced at the press conference that he did not want to rest on the cushion. “We want to score here because just trying to defend a goalless draw is really not a good idea,” he had said.

However, his team hardly invested anything in the offensive for long stretches – until the 27th minute. After a free kick by former Frankfurt player Filip Kostic, Vlahovic shot the ball over the line. However, the video referee intervened because of an offside position, the goal was not recognized.

Dusan Vlahovic sinks the penalty for Juventus

Dusan Vlahovic sinks the penalty for Juventus

Source: dpa/Tom Weller

It was the start of a better phase for Turin, who rewarded themselves just before the break. Gulde, who was allowed to play for Philipp Lienhart, who was still injured, unhappily jumped the ball onto his forearm. He saw his second yellow card for the offense. It was Flekken’s turn to take a weak penalty, but Vlahovic was lucky.

After being sent off, Streich strengthened his defense. However, his players continued to emit danger. After an opaque situation, referee Serdar Gözübüyük again ruled against SC and thus aroused the displeasure of the home fans. The experienced Turiners were not unsettled by the heated atmosphere and did not do more than necessary after the change of sides until Chiesa finally scored. At the Sport-Club, Grifo, who came on after a good hour, was no longer able to initiate the turnaround.

See also  Wu Yaodong, Chairman of China Post Wealth Management: Bank Wealth Management should give full play to the advantages of low volatility and stability and continuously optimize the asset allocation structure_Industry_Equity_Development

You may also like

Green light from the CDM to the tax...

Braunschweig-Hannover: Police are investigating threats against Eintracht professionals

Euroleague, Monaco Virtus Bologna 81-68: the highlights

Manchester beats Betis, Rotterdamm beats Donetsk

Europa League, Real Sociedad-Roma 0-0 LIVE – Football

Handball Bundesliga: Füche Berlin leaders again, Rhein-Neckar Löwen...

realsociedad-roma Europa League, results in real time

Football Europa League: St. Gilloise vs. Union Berlin...

2023 March Madness: Furman’s miraculous upset, more viral...

Case Negreira | Loss paid from Barça to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy