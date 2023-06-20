OUTLOOK: Unsatisfactory, but still stable. A disgraceful deal with Jalonen

You have 14 days to prepare the analysis, if you want to avoid it. Instead of a verdict, however, I enthusiastically commissioned the production of another document, which you will hear about on Monday in the company’s only official publication: The executive board had fun with it and unanimously stated that the submitted concept was not satisfactory.

or fired? Nowhere. Deciding to postpone again. Again about pr tdn. I don’t think it’s a working relationship between ESK hockey and Karim Jalonen.

He is still the head coach of the national hockey team 25 days after the botched championship and tied in the quarterfinals. Svazov f Alois Hadamczik again changed the world championship, which will be held in Prague and Ostrava in 11 months. For Czech sports fans, this is the event of 2024. We don’t want to rush and we want to make the best and most meaningful decision, Hadamczik said in a press release.

However, it is not a good idea to reflect on how humiliating and disrespectful you treat the respected Finn. It is obvious that finding a capable, accessible, but also publicly acceptable compensation for someone is sought. Or will the hockey team just find a door in Jalonen in the submitted furnace materials?

His fall just fits into the color of how President Hadamczik has been ruling lately. He canceled S slyv or confirmed the permanent ruin of the representation of games from the KHL.

In defensible steps, only the union responsible for the failure in execution and explanation. Same as Jalonen’s. No matter if he stays with the native darkness.